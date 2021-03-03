Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 67 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 67 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LHN. Barclays set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 54.40.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.