Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 52 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 52 target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 57 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 57 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 54.49.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

