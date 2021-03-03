Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.
Shares of LADR opened at $11.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $17.36.
In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $108,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,629 shares of company stock worth $2,948,790. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth $81,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
