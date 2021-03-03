Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of LADR opened at $11.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $108,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,629 shares of company stock worth $2,948,790. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth $81,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.