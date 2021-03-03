L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Decreased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

LHX stock opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

