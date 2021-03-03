L Brands (NYSE:LB) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $65.00 price target on the stock. L Brands traded as high as $57.52 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 121327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock also gained following the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines continued to rise year over year. Although sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, earnings beat the same. Strength at Bath & Body Works segment and improved performance at Victoria’s Secret drove the results. Notably, the company provided an upbeat earnings view for first-quarter fiscal 2021. Lower promotional activity, better merchandise assortment and growth in the direct channel have been helping the company navigate through the pandemic-hit environment. Markedly, the company remains on track with its profit improvement plan and is also working toward the separation of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret units.”

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in L Brands by 68.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in L Brands by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.