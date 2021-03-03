L Brands, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for L Brands in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LB. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

L Brands stock opened at $55.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $7,282,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $92,467,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 174,305 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.