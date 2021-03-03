L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 5.85%.

L.B. Foster stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $188.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.05. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $18.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

