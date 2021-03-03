L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 5.85%.

FSTR stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. 2,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,603. The company has a market cap of $188.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSTR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

