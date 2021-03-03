Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KYOCY opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Kyocera has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $67.92.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

