Kuverit Hits Market Capitalization of $290,985.65 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Kuverit has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Kuverit has a market cap of $290,985.65 and $86.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00059638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.13 or 0.00779040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00027865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00062302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00045086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

About Kuverit

KUV is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,372,100,055 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

