Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $32.86. Approximately 214,384 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 64,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

KRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The stock has a market cap of $281.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

