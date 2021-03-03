Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.83) Per Share

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.83) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.81). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $29.98 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

