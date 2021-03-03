Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Trading 8.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $103.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Krystal Biotech traded as high as $87.29 and last traded at $85.46. Approximately 222,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 170,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.89.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRYS. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.3% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

