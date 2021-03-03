Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 557,868 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,329,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

