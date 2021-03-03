Korea Investment CORP Sells 215,892 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,892 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Southern were worth $37,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 669,801 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,670,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $68.56.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

