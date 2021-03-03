Korea Investment CORP Has $49.96 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,954 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.30% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $49,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

RCL opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.22. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

