Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $28,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $142.15 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,999,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,222 shares of company stock worth $19,498,779. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

