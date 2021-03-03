Korea Investment CORP Acquires 4,500 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $44,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $206.50 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

