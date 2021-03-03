Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KTB opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on KTB. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

