Komodo Price Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $176.19 million and $13.39 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00243711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00093138 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055637 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000586 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,538,580 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.