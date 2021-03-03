Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002613 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $157.47 million and $10.95 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.29 or 0.00246459 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00096921 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055488 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,507,442 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.