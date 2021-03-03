Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $67.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.12.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 66,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 438.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 235,469 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 37,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

