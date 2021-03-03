Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
KOD traded down $9.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.69. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.42.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.17.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.
