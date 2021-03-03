Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Up 688.2% in February

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 688.2% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KNRRY opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

