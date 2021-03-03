Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.00 ($85.88).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €76.82 ($90.38) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.41.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.