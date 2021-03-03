Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €66.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.42 ($84.02).

KGX stock opened at €76.82 ($90.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €73.58 and its 200 day moving average is €72.41. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

