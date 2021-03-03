Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $16.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.52. 376,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,961,857. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.