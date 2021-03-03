KeyCorp Comments on Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHDN. Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

CHDN opened at $238.92 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $241.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,024,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,620 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

