Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,933 shares of company stock worth $24,198,209 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

EXP stock opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.