Keybank National Association OH Sells 525 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $222,574.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,044.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

MGLN opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.41. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGLN shares. Stephens downgraded Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

