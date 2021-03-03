Keybank National Association OH Has $871,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Robert Half International stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

