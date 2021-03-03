Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 357,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

