Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Forward Air by 2,438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469,298 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Forward Air by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after buying an additional 179,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,159,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $89.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

