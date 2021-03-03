Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kering has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

