Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €112.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Commerzbank set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.67 ($123.14).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €105.48 ($124.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €110.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

