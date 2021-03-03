Keep Network Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $179.26 million and $3.00 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.83 or 0.00479355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00072521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00077865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00082870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.00487030 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,685,312 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars.

