KE (NYSE:BEKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.20.

NYSE BEKE opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. KE has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

