KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 7,306.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at $211,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.44 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

