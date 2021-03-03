KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,042 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of The Hershey worth $40,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $145.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.04.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.