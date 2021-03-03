KBC Group NV Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,666 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $54,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

