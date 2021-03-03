KBC Group NV Has $36.23 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $36,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $154.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $159.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average of $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

