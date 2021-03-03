KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $44,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,494,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Intuit by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,986. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $401.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.57. The company has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

