KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of The Trade Desk worth $46,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $797.91 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $820.33 and its 200-day moving average is $703.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 273.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,086.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,105,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,648 shares of company stock worth $159,211,605 over the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $768.60.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

