Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.02. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 10.50-11.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $5.99 on Tuesday, hitting $210.14. The company had a trading volume of 976,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,471. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

