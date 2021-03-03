Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives $20.86 Average PT from Analysts

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

KALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 593,270 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 370,570 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

KALA stock remained flat at $$7.36 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,087. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $412.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

