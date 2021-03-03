K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.93

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.93 and traded as high as C$39.00. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$38.50, with a volume of 15,113 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBL. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. K-Bro Linen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$414.51 million and a P/E ratio of 107.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

