JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0004

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One JustBet token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $432,744.02 and $13.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 75.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.89 or 0.00484053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00073566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00079090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00084295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00482479 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000466 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.