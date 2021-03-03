Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,288,560 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,288,560 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,001,000 after purchasing an additional 320,057 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,157 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE PVG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 15,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,256. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

