Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,030 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.34% of Endeavour Silver worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 1,181,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 754,042 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 500,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 96,320 shares in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

EXK traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 79,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,906. The firm has a market cap of $934.31 million, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. On average, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

