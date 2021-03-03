Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,691 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,373. The company has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

